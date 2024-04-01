On This Day, April 1, 2008: The Rolling Stones released soundtrack to 'Shine A Light'

On This Day, April 1, 2008…

The Rolling Stones released Shine A Light, the soundtrack to their Martin Scorsese-directed concert film of the same name.

The concert doc featured performances from the band's two-night stand at the intimate Beacon Theatre in New York, which took place October 29 and November 1, 2006. The shows took place during their A Bigger Bang Tour.

The movie featured special guests Jack White, Buddy Guy and Christina Aguilera performing with the Stones; they also appeared on the soundtrack.

Performances on the release included “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Symphony for the Devil,” “Brown Sugar” and “Start Me Up.”

The Rolling Stones are getting ready to hit the road once again later this month. They'll kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.