On This Day, April 12, 1976: Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band released ''Live' Bullet'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, April 12, 1976...

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band released the album 'Live' Bullet, recorded at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Michigan.

Now considered one of the greatest live albums of all time, it helped Seger break through to a national audience, while the live version of “Turn the Page” became a rock radio staple. In addition to “Turn the Page," several songs from the record actually became hit singles, including "Nutbush City Limits" and "Lookin' Back."

The album was certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA, and in 2012 it ranked at 10 on Rolling Stone's poll of the all-time favorite live albums.

Seger went on to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

