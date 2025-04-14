On This Day, April 14, 2018: The Cars, Bon Jovi, Dire Straits were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits and The Moody Blues were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in Cleveland.

The Bon Jovi induction included a reunion of the band with former guitarist Richie Sambora for a performance of four songs, including "Livin' On A Prayer" and "You Give Love A Bad Name."

The Cars were inducted by The Killers' Brandon Flowers and performed such hits as "Just What I Needed," "You Might Think" and "My Best Friend's Girl." The Moody Blues were inducted by Heart's Ann Wilson and performed "Nights In White Satin," "Your Wildest Dreams" and more.

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler did not attend the ceremony and no star handled their induction speech, making them the first act ever inducted without anyone introducing them. They also did not perform during the ceremony.

