On This Day, April 15, 2001 ...

Ramones frontman Joey Ramone died in New York City just one month before he would have turned 50.

The rocker died following a private battle with lymphoma, which he had been diagnosed with in 1995. His condition was only revealed a month prior to his death.

Born Jeffrey Ross Hyman in Queens, New York, Joey co-founded the Ramones in 1974 with Johnny Ramone, born John William Cummings, and Dee Dee Ramone, born Douglas Glenn Colvin.

The Ramones are considered by many to be one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time and were known for such hits as "I Wanna Be Sedated," "Rockaway Beach," "Sheena Is a Punk Rocker" and more.

They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.