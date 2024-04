On This Day, April 17, 1964…

Sixty years ago, The Rolling Stones released their self-titled debut album in the U.K, which shot to #1 on the charts, where it stayed for 12 weeks.

Although Mick Jagger and Keith Richards would go on to become a superstar songwriting pair, they wrote only one original song for the album, "Tell Me (You're Coming Back)."

A U.S. version was released a month and a half later, with a slightly different track list. The track "Not Fade Away" replaced "I Need You," and several other song titles were shortened. Like the U.K. version, the U.S. version was originally self-titled, with the sub-title England's Newest Hit Makers, with the latter eventually becoming its official title.

The U.S. version peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

