On This Day, April 25, 1987: U2’s 'The Joshua Tree' hit #1

By Jill Lances

On This Day, April 25, 1987...

Three weeks after its release, U2's The Joshua Tree hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The album, the band’s fifth studio release, was U2’s first U.S. chart-topper, and it remained at number one for nine weeks.

The record included future U2 classics “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” which remain U2’s only #1 singles in the U.S., as well as “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

The Irish rockers went on to have seven more #1 albums: 1988's Rattle and Hum, 1991's Achtung Baby, 1993's Zooropa, 1997's Pop, 2004's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, 2009's No Line on the Horizon and 2017's Songs of Experience.

U2 celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree with tours in 2017 and 2019, during which they played the album in its entirety. The tour hit North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!