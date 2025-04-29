On This Day, April 29, 1989: Jon Bon Jovi married high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley

By Jill Lances

On This Day, April 29, 1989…

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley.

Bon Jovi was in Los Angeles for their tour in support of their album New Jersey when the couple decided to head to Las Vegas, secretly tying the knot at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

Jon acknowledged the anniversary on Instagram, sharing a carrousel of photos, including a bouquet of roses, a throwback photo and one of their wedding chapel, writing, "36 roses for 36 amazing years Happy anniversary my love…"

Jon and Dorothea went on to have four children together: one daughter, Stephanie, and three sons, Jesse, Jake and Romeo. Jake married actress Millie Bobby Brown in May of 2024.

