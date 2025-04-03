On This Day, April 3, 2015: Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Bob Burns died

By Jill Lances

On This Day, April 3, 2015...

Bob Burns, the original drummer for Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, died in a car crash near his home in Cartersville, Georgia.

Burns helped form Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1964 with Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Larry Junstrom, but left the group in 1974.

He is credited on recordings from the group's first two albums: 1973's (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd) and 1974's Second Helping. Those albums include such Lynyrd Skynyrd classics as "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Simple Man."

In 1996, after years out of the public eye, Burns joined the band for a performance in conjunction with the film Freebird: The Movie. Then, in March of 2006, he returned to perform alongside the band at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rossington, died in March of 2023, although the band continues to tour with Ronnie's brother Johnny Van Zant fronting the band.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!