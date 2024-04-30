On This Day, April 30, 1977: Led Zeppelin set new attendance record at the Pontiac Silverdome

By Jill Lances
On This Day, April 30, 1977...
Led Zeppelin set a new attendance record when 76,229 fans came out to see them perform at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.
According to Guinness Book of Records, it was the largest attendance to that date for a single act show. It surpassed previous record holder The Who, who set a record with an audience of 75,962 people at the same venue.
The night’s set list featured performances of such Zeppelin classics as “The Song Remains the Same,” “The Battle of Evermore,” “Going to California,” “Kashmir,” “Stairway to Heaven” and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

