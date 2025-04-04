On This Day, April 4, 1964: The Beatles held the top five spots on the 'Billboard' Hot 100

The Beatles made chart history by holding the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

The songs in the top five were “Please Please Me” at #5, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at #4, “She Loves You” at #3, “Twist and Shout” at #2 and “Can’t Buy Me Love” at #1.

The Beatles went on to become one of the most successful acts in the history of the U.S. charts. Over the course of their career, they have had 20 number one hits and 35 top-10 singles.

Their last #1 single was in 1970 with "The Long and Winding Road," from the Let It Be album. Their last song to chart on the Hot 100 was the 2023 release "Now and Then," which debuted at #7. It featured vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late '70s, along with new recordings from Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, and guitar parts George Harrison recorded in the '90s during the sessions for the Anthology series.

