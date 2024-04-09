On This Day, April 9, 1984: R.E.M. released their second studio album, 'Reckoning'

R.E.M. released their second studio album, Reckoning, which, like their 1983 debut, Murmur, was produced by Mitch Easter and Don Dixon.
Reckoning was a hit with critics and peaked at #27 in the U.S., although it topped college radio airplay charts. Its first single, "So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry)," peaked at #86 on the Billboard Hot 100, while its second single, "(Don't Go Back to) Rockville," did not chart. Both went on to become R.E.M. fan favorites.
