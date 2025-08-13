On This Day, Aug. 13, 1994: Aerosmith & Metallica headline day two of Woodstock ’94

Aerosmith headlined the second day of Woodstock ’94, a three-day festival to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Woodstock.

Originally billed as "2 More Days of Peace and Music," the festival was announced for Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, but a third day, Aug. 12, was added after the first two sold out.

In addition to Aerosmith, the Aug. 13 lineup included Crosby, Stills & Nash, who played the original Woodstock in 1969, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Blind Melon, Joe Cocker and Melissa Etheridge.

Artists who played the festival’s other days included Peter Gabriel, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Bob Dylan, The Allman Brothers Band, Santana, Sheryl Crow, Collective Soul and Candlebox.

