On This Day, Aug. 9, 1986: Queen plays what would be their final show with frontman Freddie Mercury

By Jill Lances
Queen headlined the final show of their Magic tour in Knebworth Park, England, which would turn out to be their last live show ever with frontman Freddie Mercury.
The concert had been added to the schedule after Queen sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium in London the previous month. Added demand warranted a third show but they were unable to book the same venue. The Knebworth concert wound up selling out, with 120,000 fans coming to see the show.

Following the tour, Mercury went on to work on solo projects, and the band came back together to release 1989's Miracle, but did not tour in support of it.

After the Magic tour, rumors about Mercury’s health began to circulate in the tabloids. He had been diagnosed HIV positive in 1987, although he did not reveal his diagnosis until 1991.
He died Nov. 24, 1991, one day after publicly announcing his condition. He was 45.

