On This Day, August 1, 1942: Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia is born

Jerome John "Jerry" Garcia was born in San Francisco, California.

Co-founder of the legendary rock band the Grateful Dead, Garcia was the principal songwriter, lead guitarist, and a vocalist for the group, and for many he was their de facto leader.

The Grateful Dead came to prominence during the counterculture of the 1960s, and went on to be one of the most beloved rock bands, especially among fans who would follow them across the country.

The Dead only had one Top 40 single throughout their career, 1987’s “Touch of Grey,” but their touring success was immeasurable, and they were one of the highest-grossing touring acts for decades. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Garcia struggled with diabetes later in life, and also struggled with addiction. He passed away from a heart attack on August 9, 1955, at the age of 53.

