On This Day, August 14, 1971: The Who release 'Who’s Next'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, August 14, 1971…

English rockers The Who released their iconic album Who's Next, featuring such future Who classics as "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and "Behind Blue Eyes."

The album was originally conceived as another rock opera, Lifehouse, following their 1969 hit TommyPete Townshend eventually scrapped the whole project, although a 10-CD/Blu-ray set of the recordings from the sessions are finally set for release on September 15.

Who's Next was a critics darling, and consistently lands on lists of the greatest albums of all time. The album was the band's only #1 in the U.K.; it hit #4 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!