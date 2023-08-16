On This Day, August 16, 1986: Def Leppard’s Rick Allen makes his first live appearance since losing his arm

By Jill Lances

On This Day, August 16, 1986…

Def Leppard performed at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Castle Donington, England. The show was drummer Rick Allen's first live performance since the 1984 car accident in which he lost his arm.

Allen was able to continue playing drums thanks to a specially designed electronic drum kit; he plays drums with Def Leppard to this day.

The band is currently on the second leg of their North American stadium tour with Mötley Crüe.

