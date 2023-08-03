On This Day, August 3, 1987: Def Leppard releases their fourth studio album, 'Hysteria'

On This Day, August 3, 1987…

Def Leppard released their fourth studio album, Hysteria, which became their first #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The record, the follow-up to 1983's Pyromania, went on to sell over 20 million copies and is the band's best selling album to date.

Produced by Mutt Lange, Hysteria took over three years for Def Leppard to complete. During production, their drummer Rick Allen lost his arm in a car accident. It was also the band's last record with guitarist Steve Clark, who passed away in 1991.

Hysteria featured some of Def Leppard's most well-known hits, including the title track, their signature tune "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Armageddon It," "Animal" and "Love Bites," which was the band's only #1 single.

