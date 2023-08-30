On This Day, August 30, 1986: Steve Winwood hits #1 with “Higher Love”

On This Day, August 30, 1986 …

Steve Winwood landed his first Billboard Hot 100 #1 with "Higher Love," from his fourth solo album, Back in the High Life.

The song, featuring backing vocals by Chaka Khan, spent one week on top of the chart. It went on to win Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Male Vocal Performance.

Winwood’s second and only other #1 single came less than two years later when “Roll With It” topped the chart in July 1988.

Whitney Houston covered "Higher Love" in 1990, which was released on the Japanese version of her hit album I'm Your Baby Tonight. In 2019, Norwegian DJ Kygo released a remix of that version, which hit #1 on the Dance Club Songs chart.

