On This Day, August 31, 1945: Van Morrison is born

By Jill Lances

On This Day, August 31, 1945 …

George Ivan Morrison aka the legendary singer Van Morrison was born in Belfast, Ireland.

Morrison started his career in the mid-1960s as leader of the band Them, which broke up in 1966. He went on to have a hugely successful solo career: He released his debut solo album, Blowin' Your Mind, in 1967, featuring the track "Brown Eyed Girl," which was a top 10 hit and went on to become his signature tune.

In 1968 Morrison released the critically acclaimed album Astral Weeks, which some consider the best album of all time. That was followed by Moondance, which was his first million-selling record, with the title track and "Into The Mystic" becoming Morrison classics.

Morrison has released over 40 albums and continues to tour to this day. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. He was also made a knight in 2016.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!