On This Day, August 4, 1964: The Kinks release “You Really Got Me” in the U.K.

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, August 4, 1964 ...

The Kinks released their third single, "You Really Got Me," in the U.K., where it became their first number one hit and stayed on top for two weeks.

The tune was released in America that September and became a breakthrough hit for the band, peaking at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

Guitarist Dave Davies created the distorted guitar sound in the tune by slicing up the speaker on his amp with a razor blade. The highly influential track has been described as proto-punk and early heavy metal.

The track hit the charts once again in 1978 after Van Halen covered it for their self-titled debut album and released it as their debut single. The Van Halen version peaked at number 36 on the Hot 100.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!