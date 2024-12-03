On This Day, Dec. 3, 1979: Tragedy strikes The Who concert

On This Day, Dec. 3, 1979 ...

Tragedy struck The Who’s concert at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati when 11 fans were trampled to death trying to get into the venue.

The concert was using “festival seating,” and fans waiting in the front of the line were crushed as others in line thought the band’s soundcheck was the actual concert and tried to push their way in.

In addition to the deaths, 26 fans were injured.

The Who were not told about what happened so the show went on as planned. Authorities kept them in the dark, fearing how the crowd would react if the show was canceled.

The Who did not return to Cincinnati for another 43 years; they played their first concert in the city since the tragedy in May 2022.

