On This Day, December 26, 1970: George Harrison lands at #1 with “My Sweet Lord”

By Jill Lances

On This Day, December 26, 1970 …

George Harrison landed at #1 with the "My Sweet Lord," which went on to spend four weeks in the top spot.

The chart-topper, produced by Harrison and Phil Spector, made Harrison the first former member of The Beatles to score a solo #1 in the U.S. The track, which was released as a double A-side single with "Isn't It a Pity," also went to #1 in several other countries, including the U.K. and Australia.

"My Sweet Lord" was featured on Harrison's album All Things Must Pass, which was his first solo album post Beatles breakup. He later released an updated version of the tune, "My Sweet Lord (2000)," for the 30th anniversary reissue of the album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!