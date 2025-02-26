On This Day, Feb. 26, 1995: Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant kick off a US tour

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Feb. 26, 1995…

Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant kicked off a tour together in Pensacola, Florida.

The tour followed the November 1994 release of the joint album, No Quarter: Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Unledded.

The album was a recording of the duo's MTV Unledded special, which was filmed in London and Wales and aired in October of that year. It featured orchestrations of Led Zeppelin tunes, with the duo backed by a Moroccan string band and an Egyptian orchestra. It also included four new songs.

The tour featured a set heavy on Led Zeppelin tunes, including “Kashmir,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Dancing Days” “Immigrant Song” and more.

