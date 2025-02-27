On This Day, Feb. 27, 1981: The Who release ‘You Better You Bet’

On This Day, Feb. 27, 1981…

The Who released the song "You Better You Bet," their first single since the death of drummer Keith Moon three years earlier.

The song, written by Pete Townshend, was the first single off the band's 1981 album Face Dances, which featured former The Faces drummer Kenney Jones in Moon's place.

"You Better You Bet" was a top 20 hit for The Who, peaking at #18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The video for the track was the fourth video played on MTV when it debuted Aug 1, 1981.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.