On This Day, Feb. 28, 1983: U2 releases their third studio album, 'War'

On This Day, Feb. 28, 1983 …

U2 released their third studio album, War, produced by Steve Lillywhite. The album, which is considered the band's first overtly political record, featured two future U2 classics, "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "New Year's Day," which became the band's first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album became the band's first U.K. number one, knocking Michael Jackson's Thriller out of the top spot.

In the U.S., War peaked at 12 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to become the band's first album to be certified Gold by the RIAA.

A remastered version of War was released in July 2008, and included a deluxe version that featured a bonus CD made up of B-sides, live tracks and rarities.

