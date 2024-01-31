On This Day, February 1, 2009: Bruce Springsteen headlines halftime show at Super Bowl XLIII

On This Day, February 1, 2009 …

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Boss performed four songs — “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," "Born to Run," "Working on a Dream” and "Glory Days” — which were each edited to fit into the allotted 12-minute performance.

According to a video put out by the NFL, they had been trying to get Bruce to play the halftime show for years, but he was never interested. It was only after Tom Petty headlined Super Bowl XLII that Springsteen's people called up and said "we think it's maybe time to talk about this."

Bringing the normal Bruce energy, the halftime show got the crowd on its feet. In fact, he brought so much energy to the performance that at one point, Bruce did a knee slide across the stage and smashed into a camera.

As for the game, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23.

