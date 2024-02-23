On This Day, February 23, 2000: Santana’s 'Supernatural' sweeps at the Grammy Awards

Santana's album Supernatural won a record-breaking nine trophies at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, which broke the record held by Michael Jackson's Thriller for most Grammys won by a single album in one night.

Supernatural was named Album of the Year, making Carlos Santana the first Hispanic artist to win that award.

The album’s hit track “Smooth,” featuring Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas, took home Song of the Year and Record of the Year, as well as Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals, with Santana and Thomas teaming for a performance of the song during the telecast.

Another track, "Maria Maria," won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Released in June 1999, Supernatural had Santana collaborating with a variety of artists, including Thomas, Lauryn Hill, Eric Clapton and more. It reached #1 in 11 countries, and spent 12 weeks on top the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

