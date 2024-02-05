On This Day, February 5, 2018: Paul Simon announces his retirement from the road

By Jill Lances

On This Day, February 5, 2018…

After more than 60 years in music, Paul Simon announced his decision to retire from touring.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said time away from his family and the death of his longtime guitarist, Vincent Nguini, played a role in his decision.

But Simon didn’t give up the road without one more tour. In May of the same year, he launched Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour, a four-month trek that took him to North America and Europe, and wrapped in his home borough of Queens, New York.

While the show marked the end of Simon’s final tour, he said he wasn't giving up performing all together and suggested he could perform live again. He did just that in August 2019, when he headlined San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival.

