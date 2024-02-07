On This Day, February 7, 1970: Led Zeppelin lands first UK #1 with 'Led Zeppelin II'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, February 7, 1970…

Led Zeppelin scored their first U.K. #1 with their second studio album, Led Zeppelin II.

The album, produced by guitarist Jimmy Page, featured such Zeppelin classics as "Whole Lotta Love," "Thank You" and "Ramble On."

The album spent one week in the top spot, but remained in the Top 10 for 54 weeks and in the Top 100 for 129 weeks. In the U.S. it also hit #1, spending seven weeks on top.

Led Zeppelin II went on to be certified 12-times Platinum, and has been ranked on several critics lists of the best albums of all time.

In 2014 the album was reissued, with the deluxe and super deluxe edition coming with bonus material, including alternative takes, backing tracks and a previously unreleased instrumental track, "La La."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!