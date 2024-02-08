On This Day, February 8, 1975: Bob Dylan’s 'Blood on the Tracks' enters the 'Billboard' album chart

By Jill Lances

On This Day, February 8, 1975…

Bob Dylan's fifteenth studio album Blood on the Tracks entered the Billboard 200 album chart, eventually peaking at number one.

The album, Dylan’s return to Columbia Records after two albums with Asylum, featured such future classics as “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Idiot Wind," “Shelter from the Storm" and others.

Considered one of Dylan's greatest albums, Blood on the Tracks was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. It has made several best-of album lists, including Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, landing at #9 in 2020.

The album was certified double Platinum by the RIAA, and remains one of Dylan's best-selling studio releases.

And Dylan continues to make music. He released his most recent album of new material, Rough and Rowdy Ways, in 2020. He's set to launch the latest leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour on March 1 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

