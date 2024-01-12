On This Day, January 12, 1974: Steve Miller Band lands first #1 with “The Joker”

By Jill Lances

On This Day, January 12, 1974…

Steve Miller Band landed their first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "The Joker," the title track from their eighth studio album.

The song also topped the U.K. chart in 1990, after it was reissued following its use in a Levi’s commercial. Additionally, the reissue topped the charts in Ireland, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The tune, which became a signature song for the band, went on to be certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA. It was the first of three #1 hits for Steve Miller Band, the others being “Rock'n Me” in 1976 and “Abracadabra” in 1982.

