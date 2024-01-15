On This Day, January 15, 1977: Eagles' 'Hotel California' hits #1

By Jill Lances

On This Day, January 15, 1977…

The Eagles landed their third #1 with their fifth studio album, Hotel California.

The album spent eight nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot and went on to become one of the bestselling albums of all time, selling over 32 million records and being certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Hotel California was the Eagles first album with guitarist Joe Walsh. Songs like the title track, "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid in Town" went on to become iconic songs for the band.

A hit with critics, the title track of Hotel California won the Grammy for Record of the Year; the album was nominated for Album of the Year but lost to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!