On This Day, January 16, 1992: Eric Clapton records an episode of 'MTV Unplugged'

On This Day, January 16, 1992…

Eric Clapton recorded an episode of MTV Unplugged in front of a small audience at Bray Film Studios in Windsor England.

The taping featured performances of such songs as "Tears in Heaven," about the death of his four-year-old son, Conor, and an acoustic version of "Layla."

Clapton released a live album of the show in August 1992 to critical acclaim. The album went to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won three Grammy Awards, including Record and Song of the Year for "Tears In Heaven."

The album sold 26 million copies worldwide to become the bestselling live album of all time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.