On This Day, January 22, 1977: Paul McCartney scores sixth post-Beatles #1 album with 'Wings Over America'

On This Day, January 22, 1977…

Paul McCartney scored his sixth post-Beatles #1 album with his band Wings' triple live release, Wings Over America. It was the first triple album by a group to top the chart.



The album featured songs recorded during Wings' spring 1976 tour, including live performances of Beatles tunes "Yesterday," "Lady Madonna," "Blackbird" and "The Long and Winding Road."

The lead single was a live recording of the McCartney solo track “Maybe I’m Amazed,” which became a top 10 hit.

