On This Day, January 23, 1976: David Bowie releases his 10th studio album, 'Station to Station'

On This Day, January 23,1976…

David Bowie released his 10th studio album, Station to Station, which introduced a new persona, the Thin White Duke.

The follow up to 1975's Young Americans, Station To Station, co-produced by Bowie and Harry Maslin, saw the rocker being influenced by electronic dance music as well as a genre of German experimental rock known as krautrock.

Station to Station peaked at #3 on the Billboard album chart and at the time was Bowie's highest-charting album in the U.S.

The lead single, "Golden Years," spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #10. The tune would later be used for the soundtrack to the 2001 movie A Knight's Tale.

,

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.