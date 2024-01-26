On This Day, January 26, 1974: Ringo Starr hits #1 with “You’re Sixteen"

By Jill Lances

On This Day, January 26, 1974…

Ringo Starr landed his second #1 single with "You're Sixteen." The song was written by the Sherman Brothers and originally recorded by Johnny Burnette in 1969.

Ringo's version was on his third studio album, Ringo, and featured his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney as well as Harry Nilsson on backing vocals.

The song also went to #1 in New Zealand and was a top 10 hit in the U.K., Australia and Canada.

"Your Sixteen" wound up being Ringo's final #1 as a solo artist. He had his first, “Photograph,” in November 1973. Of course, he had 20 chart-toppers as a member of The Beatles.

