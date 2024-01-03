On This Day, January 3, 1945: Stephen Stills is born

By Jill Lances

On This Day, January 3, 1945….

Stephen Stills, best known for his work with Buffalo SpringfieldCrosby, Stills & Nash and Manassas, was born in Dallas, Texas.

Stills has written such tunes as “For What It’s Worth,” "Sit Down, I Think I Love You" and "Bluebird" for Buffalo Springfield, and “Carry On,” and “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” for CSN.

"Love the One You're With," from his 1970 self-titled solo debut, was Stills' biggest solo hit, peaking at #14 on the Billboard charts. The tune features his CSN bandmates, David Crosby and Graham Nash, and Rita Coolidge on background vocals.

Stills has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of Crosby, Stills & Nash and Buffalo Springfield. Both inductions happened in 1996 and he is the only artist to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice in the same night.

