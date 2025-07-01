On This Day, July 1, 1967: The Beatles hit #1 with 'Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band'

On This Day, July 1, 1967 …

The Beatles hit #1 with their eighth studio album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which featured such classic Beatles tunes as the title track, "With a Little Help From My Friends," "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," "When I'm Sixty Four," "Lovely Rita" and "A Day in the Life."

Sgt. Pepper's was The Beatles eighth #1 album and spent 15 weeks at the top of the charts in the U.S. It went on to win the Grammy for album of the year, the first rock album to ever win the top award, and was inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress in 2003.

A critical and commercial success, Sgt. Pepper's has been certified 11-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.