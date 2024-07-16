On This Day, July 16, 1952: The Police drummer Stewart Copeland is born

The Police were formed in London in 1977 and released their first album, Outlandos d'Amour, in 1976. They released five studio albums in total, including their fifth, final and most successful release, 1983's Synchronicity.
Synchronicity spent 17 weeks at #1, with the single "Every Breath You Take," their only #1 song, spending eight weeks on top.
Outside of The Police, Copeland has composed music for several films, including Wall Street and Men at Work, and has released several solo albums, including his most recent release, 2023's Police Deranged for Orchestra.
