On This Day, July 19, 1986: Genesis lands at #1 with “Invisible Touch”

On This Day, July 19, 1986 …

Genesis landed their first and only #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Invisible Touch," the title track of the band's 13th studio album.

The tune was the first of five consecutive top five singles from the album, the others being “Land of Confusion,” and “Throwing it All Away,” which both went to #4, and “In Too Deep” and “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” which both went to #3.

Invisible Touch was a hugely successful album for Genesis, with more than 6 million copies sold in the U.S. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard Album chart.

Interestingly, the week “Invisible Touch” was at #1, Genesis’ former frontman Peter Gabriel was just behind them at #2 with “Sledgehammer,” which eventually went to #1 a week later.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.