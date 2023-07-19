On This Day, July 19, 1986: Genesis lands at #1 with “Invisible Touch”

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 19, 1986…

Genesis landed their first and only #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Invisible Touch," the title track of the band's 13th studio album.

The tune was the first of five consecutive Top 5 singles from the band; the others being “Land of Confusion,” and “Throwing it All Away,” which both went to #4, and “In Too Deep” and “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” which both went to #3.

Interestingly, the week "Invisible Touch" was at #1, Genesis' former frontman Peter Gabriel was just behind them at #2 with "Sledgehammer," which eventually went to #1 a week later.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!