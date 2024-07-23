On This Day, July 23, 1989: Ringo Starr launches his first-ever tour with an All-Starr Band

By Jill Lances
Ringo Starr launched his first tour since his days with The Beatles, backed by an All-Starr Band that included Billy Preston, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, and E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons.
Starr has continued to tour with a similar setup, with members of the All-Starr Band revolving over the years. Each show features Ringo performing both solo and Beatles songs, along with All-Starr Band members performing selections of their hits.
Over the years, All-Starr Band members included such artists as E Street Band’s Nils Lofgren, Todd Rundgren, Bad Company's Simon Kirke, Peter Frampton, Levon Helm and Randy Bachman.
The next leg of Ringo’s tour with his latest All-Starr band kicks off September 7 in San Diego. The current All-Starr Band lineup includes Toto’s Steve LukatherEdgar WinterMen At Work’s Colin HayWarren HamHamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

