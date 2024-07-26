On This Day, July 26, 1943: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was born

By Jill Lances
On This Day, July 26, 1943 …
The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, born Michael Philip Jagger, was born in Dartford, Kent, England.
Now considered one of the world’s best rock 'n' roll frontmen, Jagger was studying at the London School of Economics when a chance meeting with childhood friend Keith Richards at a train station changed the course of his future: the two formed a musical partnership that eventually became The Rolling Stones.

In their 60-year career, The Stones have become one of the bestselling artists of all time. They've had nine Billboard #1 albums and eight #1 singles, selling over 200 million records. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Jagger’s personal life has also kept him in the headlines over the years, although he’s technically only been married once — to Bianca Jagger, from 1971 to 1978. He’s had several high-profile relationships, including a four-year relationship with Marianne Faithfull and an unofficial marriage to model Jerry Hall.
He has eight children with five different women. His youngest, son Deveraux, with current girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, is 8.

