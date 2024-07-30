On This Day, July 30, 2003: The Rolling Stones, Rush & more play SARSStock benefit in Canada

On This Day, July 30, 2003…

The Rolling Stones, Rush, AC/DC and The Guess Who were among the artists who headlined the Molson Canadian Rocks for Toronto concert, also known as SARSStock.

The concert was put together in the wake of Toronto’s SARS outbreaks earlier in the year, with The Stones suggesting the show as a way to revive the economy.

The concert, held at Downsview Park in northern Toronto, was attended by somewhere between 450,000 to 500,000 people, making it the largest outdoor ticketed event ever in Canada.

Justin Timberlake was also on the bill, and while he was booed by the audience during his set, he later returned to perform with The Stones, with him and Mick Jagger teaming for The Stones' “Miss You” and Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River.”

