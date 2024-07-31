On This Day, July 31, 1980: The Eagles’ long run ends at Long Beach

On This Day, July 31, 1980…

During a benefit gig in Long Beach, California, Eagles members Glenn Frey and Don Felder spent the show detailing how they planned to beat each other up after it was over.

The show – now known as the "Long Night at Wrong Beach" – was a benefit for California Senator Alan Cranston's re-election campaign, and the band basically split up after the gig, although they did go on to release a live album of the tour, Eagles Live, in order to fulfill their commitment to Elektra Records.

The band eventually reconvened in 1994, although Felder was kicked out of the group in 1999. Frey passed away in 2016, but the band continued on with Glenn's son Deacon Frey and Vince Gill joining the group.

In July 2023, the Eagles announced they were going on their final tour, but that doesn't mean they'll never perform again. In fact, they are set to kick off a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere on Sept. 20. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.