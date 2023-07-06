On This Day, July 6, 1977: Roger Waters spits on fan during Pink Floyd show

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, July 6, 1977…

At a Pink Floyd show in Montreal, Roger Waters got so upset at fans who were being noisy and setting off firecrackers, he spit on one of them.

That night, he told producer Bob Ezrin he wished he could build a wall between himself and the audience, which went on to inspire Pink Floyd's next album, The Wall.

Released on November 30, 1979, The Wall topped the U.S. charts for 15 weeks, went on to sell over 30 million copies and was certified 23-times Platinum.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!