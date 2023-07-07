On This Day, July 7, 2007: The Police, Roger Waters & more perform at 'Live Earth' concerts to combat climate change

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 7, 2007...

The Live Earth concerts to battle climate change took place at various venues across the world, including New Jersey, Tokyo, Rome, London, Washington, D.C. and more.

The concerts featured more than 150 acts, with The Police closing the show at Giants Stadium in New Jersey. Other artists on that bill included Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Melissa Etheridge and more.

Meanwhile, in London, Foo FightersBeastie BoysMetallicaRed Hot Chili PeppersDuran Duran and more headlined the concert at Wembley Stadium.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!