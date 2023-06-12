On This Day, June 12, 1982: Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor and more headline Rally for Nuclear Disarmament in New York

On This Day, June 12, 1982…

Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Joan Baez, Linda Ronstadt and Gary U.S. Bonds performed for a million protestors at Rally for Nuclear Disarmament in New York's Central Park.

The gathering was the largest anti-nuclear weapons demonstration in U.S. history.

In 2018, a two-CD set featuring highlights from the rally was released, including performances of Springsteen’s “Promised Land,” Browne’s “Running On Empty,” Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” Taylor’s “You’ve Got a Friend,” and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.