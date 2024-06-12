On This Day, June 12, 1982: Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor and more headline Rally for Nuclear Disarmament

On This Day, June 12, 1982 ...

Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Joan Baez, Linda Ronstadt and Gary U.S. Bonds performed for a million protesters at the Rally for Nuclear Disarmament on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park.

The rally was timed to coincide with a United Nations Special Session on Disarmament.

The gathering was the largest anti-nuclear weapons demonstration in U.S. history.

In 2018, a two-CD set featuring highlights from the rally was released, including performances of Springsteen’s “Promised Land,” Browne’s “Running On Empty,” Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” and Taylor’s “You’ve Got a Friend."

