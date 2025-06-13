On This Day, June 13, 1969: Mick Taylor was introduced as The Rolling Stones’ new guitarist

During a press conference in London, The Rolling Stones introduced guitarist Mick Taylor as Brian Jones' replacement.

Taylor's live debut with the band took place in July at a free concert at London’s Hyde Park in front of 250,000 fans. The concert was held just two days after Jones’ death.

Taylor left The Rolling Stones in 1974 and was replaced by Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood, who has remained with the band to this day.

Despite his departure, Taylor was still inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Stones in 1989.

Wood recently celebrated his 50 years with The Stones at the band's official store on London's Carnaby Street, where he debuted new artwork, titled 50 – The Portraits, featuring drawings of himself and his bandmates, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the late Charlie Watts.

